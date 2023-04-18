Girne Municipality and Cyprus Turkish Veterinary Doctors Asso protocol

A cooperation protocol was signed between the Municipality of Girne and the Cyprus Turkish Veterinary Medical Association within the scope of the “Neutering the Dogs in the Girne Municipality Animal Shelter and Rehabilitation Center Project”. The protocol signed at the Girne Municipality New Service Building was signed by the President of the Union, Vet. Hec. Mustafa ERK and Mayor Murat Şenkul who signed on behalf of Girne Municipality.

The protocol, which refers to the fact that animal health and welfare are in danger as a result of the increase in the number of dogs struggling for life on the streets, which constantly harms human, animal, and environmental health within the borders of Girne Municipality, covers the steps to be taken to ensure that the dogs can live in better conditions.

The activities to be conducted within the scope of the protocol are summarized as follows.

In order to prevent stray dogs from multiplying, they should be neutered first,

Ensuring that the sterilized animals are housed in a place with suitable conditions after one week of care and controls after their surgery,

Ensuring that every sterilized dog is registered with the Veterinary Office by microchipping,

Housing the dogs that have been neutered and given one-week individual medical care and control in the Girne Municipality Animal Shelter under appropriate conditions until they are adopted.

Working and campaigning for the adoption of sterilized dogs Providing information and news in written, visual and virtual media in order to prevent pets from being left on the street.

With a contribution of approximately one and a half million Turkish liras to be obtained from the ‘Pasha Group Girne Half Marathon 2023’, which will be held for the fourth time this year for the benefit of our lovely animal friends, all animal-loving associations, starting from the pet hotel for lovely friends, will unite around the Girne Municipality Animal Shelter. A project that will enable all the income of the ‘Pasha Group Girne Half Marathon 2023’, which will be held on Sunday, April 30, is collected so that the lovely street animal friends can live in better conditions.

Source(Turkish): Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...