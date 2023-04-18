“WORLD ART DAY” message from Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi.

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) Rector, Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi published a message on the occasion of “World Art Day”. ARUCAD is the only art, design, and communication-oriented university on the island and in the region. World Art Day, organized by the International Art Association, is a special day celebrated by art lovers every year on April 15.

Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi made the following statements to emphasize the importance of the day; “This day reminds us that art has had an important place in the life of humanity throughout history and highlights how it has affected us. Art provides a way for creativity, and expression of thoughts and feelings, and in this way, people connect with one another. It develops people’s imagination and creativity and helps them express their thoughts and ideas. We celebrate World Art Day to emphasize that art is a universal language and that everyone can enjoy the beauty of art. As a city university, this year we have developed an idea to enable people who use the same road every day or pass through a city square for the first time, or who arrive at Girne Harbour to express themselves artistically. We got very different responses. What we wanted to do was create more awareness of the place and impact of art in our lives. As an art university, we will continue such activities together with our people on our way to add value to your city and country. Let’s never stop holding on to art, a tool that makes the world more beautiful.”

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

