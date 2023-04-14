‘Diary of a Madman’ Returns For Encore

April 14, 2023

The play, “Diary of a Madman”, which was presented by Girne Municipality Theatre Studio on March 27, World Theatre Day, is being staged for the third time due to great interest. The play will take to the stage at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre on Saturday, April 15th at 20:30 pm. 

Written by Nikolay Gogol, the play, which is performed by one person and is in one act, is directed by Ismihan Yorgancı; and Ömer Dündar is the actor. Ufuk Aydoğan is the Music Director of the play, with İkra Yalçın on the piano, and Mehmet Saygıer the Lighting Designer, and Cem Taşlıovalı the Stage Set Designer. 

The Theme of the Play

An ordinary civil servant has a platonic love for a bourgeois girl but when he learns that she loves a nobleman, his dreams are shattered.  As a result, he sees himself as a noble gentleman, and he goes mad and finds herself in a mental hospital believing himself to be the King of Spain…

Source (Turklish): Girne Municipality

