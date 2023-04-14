Bellapais Shortcut To Ciklos/Nicosia Main Road Opening Soon

April 14, 2023

The Bellapais – Ciklos/Nicosia Main Road connection route, which will bring an important relief  to the Girne traffic, is to be completed within 1 month.   According to the statement made by the Municipality of Girne, it was announced that the infrastructure of the relief road, which is approximately 1.5km and planned to give an important improvement to the traffic problem of Girne, has been 90% completed. 

It was noted that the rainwater drainage line and the base course material laying processes will start soon,  followed by the asphalt casting process, after which the road will be opened to the service of the public.  In the continuation of the statement, it was noted that if the weather conditions do not cause any problems, the road will be put into service for the public in approximately 4 weeks.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

