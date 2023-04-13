Susie’s Quiz results for 6th April 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

April 13, 2023

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

We had another great quiz night for SuMart’s quiz at the Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe on Thursday 6th April 2023 with friends old and new joining us for a great night of entertainment.

The rounds consisted of Easy 5, Multiple Choice, and Letter Round which this week was Music, Danger Zone, Table Top,  Music Round, Bump and EBP !

The results were:

  • 1st            Dunne N Dusted
  • 2nd          The Mixtures
  • 3rd           The Foundations
  • 4th   joint  Shebells and Heres Johnny
  • And the famous Lemon went to the Clueless Lemons!

Thank you to Ali and his team for hosting us and looking after us so well and thank you to Linda Lamb and Graham Loftus for all their help during the evening.

Finally a big thank you to all you quizzers for joining us and we look forward to seeing you again at the best quiz on the island but please book with either Susie on her Facebook or ring Ali, and of course everyone else is welcome 

Susie Q Xxxx

To see more pictures of our events please go to my Facebook page

2nd The Mixtures
3rd The Foundations
4th Heres Johnny
4th The Shebells
