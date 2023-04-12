Turgay Hilmi pinned by Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan

Readers mail….

From Ayten Kiani Benoit, President of Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan….

Hello readers,

The Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan is proud to have pinned Turgay Hilmi as an honorary member of our club during our meeting held on Saturday 8th April 2023.

Turgay Hilmi is an Internationally known French Horn soloist, conductor, and associate professor for music at the Friedrich- Alexander University Nuremberg. Turgay Hilmi is also the founder of Cyprus Art, Music, and Ballet School and the Honorary Cultural Attache of TRNC to Bavaria Germany.

We are looking forward to continuing our work together, specifically the ‘Winds of Rotary’ concert which is scheduled to take place at the Kyrenia Amphitheatre on the 30th of July 2023.



