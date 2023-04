A signing day was held for the poetry entitled “The Storm” and “Call to Freedom” by the poet Cemal Akşid Yemeneci. The signing day held at the Girne Municipality New Service Building attracted a great deal of participation.

All proceeds from the sale of the books will be donated to the Champion Angels Survival Association by the poet Cemal Akşid Yemeneci.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

