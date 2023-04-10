Katerina Attalidou – “In the Same Place”

The logbook of a journey to Cyprus’ archaeological sites….

By Heidi Trautmann….

The plan for this special journey ripened in her many years ago, Katerina Attalidou told me, it slowly developed through her many visits to the Cyprus Museum in Nicosia. She loved to go and see the antique objects and monuments of the past of the island of Cyprus and she learned from them but always a question remained open, and finally she decided: I want to visit the places where they were found.

Katerina Attalidou recording the atmosphere of the site The archaeological sites on the Cyprus map

And she started following the thread of archaeological sites on the map of the island, and with the picture of the objects in her head she packed her water colours and enough time to visit the places and also remain there for a day or two, even revisiting them. And she tried to see the sites and landscapes with the eyes of those living centuries ago, and she registered the colours of the area, the scents, the atmosphere, she said, and often the colours of the soil would correspond to the colour of the objects she had kept in her memory.

Over the years, starting from 2014 to 2021 she created these paintings, 86 water colours have now found a place next to the objects of her interest. In 2019 Katerina approached the Museum with her proposal to give the antique objects in the showcases the visual background of their home and it found open doors of welcome.

And there they are now, all over the museum, giving the past a colourful background. Please read the artist’s written statement which I have attached, she can tell with her own words her feelings.

There is also a link of the museum itself with a mention by the curator, about 200 pages for Euro 30,00.

There is also a catalogue to have at the Museum Shop with all the watercolours and her private comments.

The exhibition will be open to view until September 10, 2023. The Cyprus Museum, Nicosia. Tuesday-Friday: 8am-6pm. Saturday: 9am-5pm. Sunday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 22-865854

