SuMart’s 5th April Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Our lovely Susie L Ford was taken ill recently although she is recovering but not in time to be at Seabreeze for SuMart’s Karaoke on Wednesday 5th April 2023, but have no fear hubby Martin stepped up to the mark and breezed through as karaoke master. Well done mate!

It was a great night it seems at Seabreeze with lots of great singing by English, Turkish and German singers and it was reported that old karaoke friends were returning plus newcomers as well.

Of course, they also had the opportunity of enjoying that special and very tasty fish and chips with mushy peas that Seabreeze is famous for!

So, for those other local folk who would like to book a table and meal for Wednesday’s SuMart’s Karaoke, please book with Claire at Seabreeze.

Susie says:

“Well Done Again To Martin Our Karaoke Master for the night and I hope to see you all again soon.

Keep singing

Susie Q Xxxx”

