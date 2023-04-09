Exhibition at GIGEM – ‘Paper and Art’ by Feza Aygin Sanivar

April 9, 2023

By Heidi Trautmann….

Feza Aygin Sanivar has devoted herself entirely to the protection of the environment and she shows it to the public through exhibitions but also by participating in festivals to catch the attention of people to spread the environmental thought. We only have one. She is a lone fighter, she works at home in so many creative fields but they are all linked together. She works with clay, she paints, and she makes soap from natural ingredients.

She fights the use of plastic with her idea of recycling paper; and yesterday on 07 April 2023, her art exhibition ‘Kağit ve Sanat /Paper and Art’ was opened at GIGEM in the SOS Children Village Compound in Girne. The opening words were spoken by Övgüler İnce, Coordinater of GIGEM, Ayşegül Baybars, Coordinater of the Parliament, and herself.

Ayşegül Baybars, Coordinater of the Parliament
Feza Aygin Sanivar

Her artwork is a combination of recycled paper, painting and small ceramic objects, and it shows what can be done with recycled paper, from albums to objects to hang on the wall, jewellery and so much more. As I am a member of the Paper Art Association KKSD, I can well appreciate her work to spread the idea.

I found a link with our late friend Margaret Sheard who together with Chris Elliott had founded the online newspaper ‘Cyprusscene’ where she leads a video interview with Feza all about Paper Art and Making Paper.

https://cyprusscene.com/2018/09/21/paper-art-with-a-difference-with-feza-aygin-sanivar/

The exhibition will be open daily except Sundays from 10.00 – 17:00 hrs.

Feza explains the various fiber plants she uses to make paper besides recycling paper.

