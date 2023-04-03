April 3, 2023

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford….

Hello readers,

We had another fun-packed night for SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café, Esentepe on Saturday 25th March 2023 which is proving to be a very successful night for Hati to have karaoke in her Café.

Hati spoiled us with salads, a choice of bread, meze, and chicken shish which was on the menu and it was superb as always.

Our karaoke singers were excellent and entertained us all night long so a very big thank you from Martin, Hati and I for joining us.

Please note we are now at Hati’s café every Saturday so do remember to book your table and meals as seating is limited for the moment until the weather improves and then we will be outdoors again.

Keep singing!

Susie Q Xxxxx

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by buying a coffee

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 5/7/8/9 and 12 April

Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 5/7/8/9 and 12 April

April 3, 2023
The Pain and Joy of my first archery competition

The Pain and Joy of my first archery competition

March 31, 2023

You may have missed

Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 5/7/8/9 and 12 April

Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 5/7/8/9 and 12 April

April 3, 2023
SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 25th March 2023

SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 25th March 2023

April 3, 2023
Pasha Group Announces Girne Half Marathon 2023

Pasha Group Announces Girne Half Marathon 2023

April 1, 2023
The Pain and Joy of my first archery competition

The Pain and Joy of my first archery competition

March 31, 2023
President Tatar attends ‘Freedom and Fairness for Northern Cyprus Campaign’ reception

President Tatar attends ‘Freedom and Fairness for Northern Cyprus Campaign’ reception

March 30, 2023
A Book Signing Day Was Held For The ‘Last Lunar Eclipse’

A Book Signing Day Was Held For The ‘Last Lunar Eclipse’

March 30, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: