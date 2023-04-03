SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 25th March 2023

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford….

Hello readers,

We had another fun-packed night for SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café, Esentepe on Saturday 25th March 2023 which is proving to be a very successful night for Hati to have karaoke in her Café.

Hati spoiled us with salads, a choice of bread, meze, and chicken shish which was on the menu and it was superb as always.

Our karaoke singers were excellent and entertained us all night long so a very big thank you from Martin, Hati and I for joining us.

Please note we are now at Hati’s café every Saturday so do remember to book your table and meals as seating is limited for the moment until the weather improves and then we will be outdoors again.

Keep singing!

Susie Q Xxxxx

