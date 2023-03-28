The Diary of a Madman at the Girne Chamber Theatre

‘Gibetsu’ at the Girne Chamber Theatre with Gogol’s ‘The Diary of a Madman’….

By Heidi Trautmann….

Girne Belediye Tiyatrosu celebrated with us, International Theatre Day on 27th March 2023 with Nikolai Gogol’s ‘The Diary of a Madman’ (1835) with Ismihan Yorgancı as director and Ömer Dündar in the role of Poprishchin, a low-ranking civil servant who eventually descends into madness. I wonder why the dramaturg and director chose this piece for this special day.

The play was written nearly 200 years ago, a quite modern piece of literature, the approach to the social big problem of not having the proper background or connections if you wanted to climb the ladder to success, although you would have the qualifications. Is it still the case today, the situation to get mad about it? And Poprishchin goes into details of his day-to-day frustrations he recites from his diary, his satirical criticism, and he laments and cries… and Poprishchin is Ömer Dündar, a young actor, and he is so true to the character that we believed all he said and did. A wonderful, very talented, young actor, I have not seen him on stage before, he is presently still studying at one of the local universities, I have heard. A very difficult role but he mastered it very well, his speech was very pronounced, and he has a very good body language – (four ‘very’ in one sentence).

I knew the play, there was the great Genco Erkal in our 14th Cyprus Theatre Festival at the Near East University in August 2016 with this play…. But one cannot compare, a different interpretation, the physical interpretation alone, this was a very young man acting.

My congratulations to the Gibetsu company.

I include here a link to learn more about the story…

