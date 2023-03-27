A book signing day is being held for the ‘Last Lunar Eclipse’

A book signing day is being held for the book “The Last Lunar Eclipse” by Müslüm Karaaslan, a journalist and poet from İzmir. According to the information given by the Girne Municipality Culture and Art Affairs Branch, it was stated that the signing day will take place on Wednesday, March 29, between 11:00 am and 16:00 pm, at the Girne Municipality New Service Building Entrance Hall, and all the income from the book will be donated to the earthquake victims in our country.

Müslüm Karaaslan was born in Izmir in 1973. He graduated from Ege University Faculty of Communication Journalism Department and Anadolu University Photography and Cameraman Department. He started his journalism career at Ege Ajans during his school years. Then he worked as a reporter for Konak News and Environmental Protection Services Magazine. In 1996, he worked as a reporter for Hürriyet (short-term) and Yeni Asır newspapers. He took part in the core staff of Haber Ekspres newspaper, which was founded in 2001. Then he worked as the News Director and Editor-in-Chief of Ege Telegraf newspaper.

Karaaslan, who won the Contemporary Journalists Association Journalist of the Year Award twice, has around 40 awards in local and national competitions. Karaaslan, who also has a Continuous Press Card and still works as a Press Advisor in Karabağlar Municipality.

