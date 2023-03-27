SuMart’s 22nd March Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

March 28, 2023

Readers mail…
From Susie L Ford…

Hello readers,

It was not a bad night at all for SuMart’s Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant at Kucuk Erenkoy on Wednesday 22nd March 2023 when we had singers giving it their all to the delight of the other karaoke singers.

We had the traditional Seabreeze fish and chips dinner which was so mouth-watering and was tempting enough to ask for seconds!

Thank you to Mehmet and Claire and their team for their hospitality and for looking after us so well.

To all of you, Karaoke singers who entertained us Thank You and we look forward to seeing and hearing you again very soon at Seabreeze for another SuMart’s Karaoke night.

We are at Seabreeze every Wednesday along with the best fish and chips on the island and please book your table and meal with Claire to avoid disappointment  

Keep singing my lovies and see you again soon!

Susie Q Xxxx …   

