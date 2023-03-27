Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 1/2 April

By Richard Beale….

I have chosen matches in possible ex pat locations, with matches marked **** of what I think are games that are the “pick of the weekend”.

ALL KİCK OFFS now 4-00pm, unless stated.

SL = Super League, L1 =League 1, BTM = BTM League 1

Sat Apr 1 Gönyeli SK SL Çetinkaya TSK**** Gönyeli Stadium Sat Apr 1 MağusaTürk Gücü SL Lefke Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium Sat Apr 1 Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK SL Mesarya SK Alsancak Mustafa Hidayet Stadium Sat Apr 1 Yeniboğaziçi DSK L1 Girne Halk Evi Yeniboğaziçi Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium Sat Apr 1 Düzkaya KOSK L1 Unimar Maraş GSK Çatalkoy Nihat Bağcıer Stadium (behind Old Tempo Supermarket) Sat Apr 1 Binatlı YSK L1 Esentepe KKSK Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium Sat Apr 1 Yenierenkoy TSK L1 Miracle Kaslıyaka ASK Yenierenkoy 8 Ağustos Stadium Sat Apr 1 Özankoy SK BTM Mevlevi SK Mustafa Özkayım Stadium. 12-30am kick off Sun Apr 2 Yenicamı AK SL Göçmenköy İYSK Lefkoşa Stadium Sun Apr 2 Türk Ocak SL Yonpaş Dumlupınar Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium. Sun Apr 2 CB Gençik Gücü SL Küçük Kaymaklı TSK**** Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium Sun Apr 2 Lapta TBSK L1 Baf Ülkü Yurdu**** Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium Sun Apr 2 Pera L.Gençler Birliği SK L1 Mormeneşke GBSK**** İskele Cumhuriye Stadium. Sun Apr 2 1461 İskele Trabzonspor BTM Geçitkale GSK Famağusta Canbulat Stadium ko 12-30am

