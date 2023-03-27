Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 1/2 April
By Richard Beale….
I have chosen matches in possible ex pat locations, with matches marked **** of what I think are games that are the “pick of the weekend”.
ALL KİCK OFFS now 4-00pm, unless stated.
SL = Super League, L1 =League 1, BTM = BTM League 1
|Sat Apr 1
|Gönyeli SK
|SL
|Çetinkaya TSK****
|Gönyeli Stadium
|Sat Apr 1
|MağusaTürk Gücü
|SL
|Lefke
|Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium
|Sat Apr 1
|Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK
|SL
|Mesarya SK
|Alsancak Mustafa Hidayet Stadium
|Sat Apr 1
|Yeniboğaziçi DSK
|L1
|Girne Halk Evi
|Yeniboğaziçi Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium
|Sat Apr 1
|Düzkaya KOSK
|L1
|Unimar Maraş GSK
|Çatalkoy Nihat Bağcıer Stadium (behind Old Tempo Supermarket)
|Sat Apr 1
|Binatlı YSK
|L1
|Esentepe KKSK
|Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
|Sat Apr 1
|Yenierenkoy TSK
|L1
|Miracle Kaslıyaka ASK
|Yenierenkoy 8 Ağustos Stadium
|Sat Apr 1
|Özankoy SK
|BTM
|Mevlevi SK
|Mustafa Özkayım Stadium. 12-30am kick off
|Sun Apr 2
|Yenicamı AK
|SL
|Göçmenköy İYSK
|Lefkoşa Stadium
|Sun Apr 2
|Türk Ocak
|SL
|Yonpaş Dumlupınar
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium.
|Sun Apr 2
|CB Gençik Gücü
|SL
|Küçük Kaymaklı TSK****
|Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium
|Sun Apr 2
|Lapta TBSK
|L1
|Baf Ülkü Yurdu****
|Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium
|Sun Apr 2
|Pera L.Gençler Birliği SK
|L1
|Mormeneşke GBSK****
|İskele Cumhuriye Stadium.
|Sun Apr 2
|1461 İskele Trabzonspor
|BTM
|Geçitkale GSK
|Famağusta Canbulat Stadium ko 12-30am