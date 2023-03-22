March 22, 2023

Due to the great interest, a second performance will be staged of the play named ‘Diary of a Madman’, currently being presented at Girne Municipality Theater Studio on March 27, World Theater Day.  The Girne Municipality Culture and Art Affairs Unit announced that the second performance will take place on Friday, March 31 at 20:30 at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theater, and tickets can be obtained from the Girne Municipality New Service Building Information Department. 

Written by Nikolay Gogol, the play, which is performed by one person in one act, is directed by Ismihan Yorgancı; with Ömer Dündar acting. Ufuk Aydoğan is the Music Director of the play, with İkra Yalçın on the piano, and Mehmet Saygıer the Lighting Designer, and Cem Taşlıovalı the Stage Designer.

The Theme of the Play

When an ordinary civil servant platonically in love with a bourgeois girl learns that she loves a nobleman, his dreams are shattered. As a result he descends into insanity first seeing himself as a noble gentleman, and finally in a mental hospital as the King of Spain.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 25/26 March

Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 25/26 March

March 22, 2023
Spring Concert for the Elderly on 20th March, 2023

Spring Concert for the Elderly on 20th March, 2023

March 22, 2023

You may have missed

Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 25/26 March

Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 25/26 March

March 22, 2023
‘Diary of a Crazy Man’ Play To Be Repeated on 31 March

‘Diary of a Crazy Man’ Play To Be Repeated on 31 March

March 22, 2023
Spring Concert for the Elderly on 20th March, 2023

Spring Concert for the Elderly on 20th March, 2023

March 22, 2023
Girne Municipality Library Week Reading Event

Girne Municipality Library Week Reading Event

March 22, 2023
KAPLICA STORM HITS ISKELE

KAPLICA STORM HITS ISKELE

March 22, 2023
The Tatlisu Belediye Herb and Culture Festival

The Tatlisu Belediye Herb and Culture Festival

March 20, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: