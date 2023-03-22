‘Diary of a Crazy Man’ Play To Be Repeated on 31 March

Due to the great interest, a second performance will be staged of the play named ‘Diary of a Madman’, currently being presented at Girne Municipality Theater Studio on March 27, World Theater Day. The Girne Municipality Culture and Art Affairs Unit announced that the second performance will take place on Friday, March 31 at 20:30 at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theater, and tickets can be obtained from the Girne Municipality New Service Building Information Department.

Written by Nikolay Gogol, the play, which is performed by one person in one act, is directed by Ismihan Yorgancı; with Ömer Dündar acting. Ufuk Aydoğan is the Music Director of the play, with İkra Yalçın on the piano, and Mehmet Saygıer the Lighting Designer, and Cem Taşlıovalı the Stage Designer.

The Theme of the Play

When an ordinary civil servant platonically in love with a bourgeois girl learns that she loves a nobleman, his dreams are shattered. As a result he descends into insanity first seeing himself as a noble gentleman, and finally in a mental hospital as the King of Spain.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

