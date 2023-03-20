Will we collaborate with them?

March 20, 2023

Readers mail..
By Prof. Dr. Ata Atun…

Leaders of the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus in the past and present have committed the same political error. They both assert that they wish to live in harmony and create a “so-called” single state with the Turkish Cypriots, and they are unafraid to take whatever measure to deny them the right to life.

The hatred that Greek Cypriots have displayed towards Turkish Cypriots and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, TRNC, is one of the two political-related incidents that occurred last week.

Ata Atun

They are unaware that their outrageous efforts and hostilities to keep the TRNC from participating in international political contexts and to disregard its existence are eroding the bonds between the island’s Turkish and Greek Cypriot residents and escalating their animosity.

They will eventually realize that they have destroyed the peace that was going to be established on the island by adopting these hostile attitudes and ignoring them, and that they will not be able to find a single Turkish Cypriot to reach out to them in a friendly manner, to greet them with a smile, and to offer them assistance.

The 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union Meeting was held in Bahrain, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) flag was flown during the meeting. Annita Dimitriu, the Speaker of the Assembly of the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus, requested that the flag be taken down and made a demeaning statement about the TRNC in a letter to the Speaker of the Bahraini House of Representatives.

The usage of the TRNC flag at a special Organization of Turkic States meeting in Ankara was condemned by Southern Cyprus, another member of the EU, in an unpleasant political move.

Even in these two incidents, the question of “How will we partner and live together with these Greeks who did their best to oppress us and impose an inhumane embargo on us for years,” which is in addition to the past inhumane treatment of the Turkish Cypriots, crossed the minds of the Turkish Cypriots.

The President of TRNC Ersin Tatar feels that the EU, UN, and US views that presume only the Greek Cypriots have the right to discuss the Cyprus issue are no longer acceptable. He is committed to clarify that there are Turkish Cypriots on the island of Cyprus and that they have the right to speak about the Cyprus issue in every situation and location.

He no longer intends to put up with the Turkish Cypriots’ lack of speaking rights about the Cyprus problem and the reality that only Greek Cypriots have had that privilege for years.

The Turkish Cypriot people are an integral part of the Turkish world, as stated in the Organization of Turkic States Summit Statement. Despite all of the Greek Cypriots’ protests, it is guaranteed that the future will not be like the past…

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

GREAT ESENTEPE WIN IN A MUD BATH!

GREAT ESENTEPE WIN IN A MUD BATH!

March 19, 2023
BRS update CyprusScene about the UK Government Lobbying campaign

BRS update CyprusScene about the UK Government Lobbying campaign

March 18, 2023

You may have missed

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu: “TRNC will be admitted as a member”

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu: “TRNC will be admitted as a member”

March 20, 2023
President Tatar: “ TRNC’s attendance at OTS Summit is very meaningful”

President Tatar: “ TRNC’s attendance at OTS Summit is very meaningful”

March 20, 2023
Will we collaborate with them?

Will we collaborate with them?

March 20, 2023
Elderly Week Event from Girne Municipality

Elderly Week Event from Girne Municipality

March 20, 2023
GREAT ESENTEPE WIN IN A MUD BATH!

GREAT ESENTEPE WIN IN A MUD BATH!

March 19, 2023
EMAA – European Mediterranean Art Association 13th General Assembly

EMAA – European Mediterranean Art Association 13th General Assembly

March 19, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: