Elderly Week Event from Girne Municipality

March 20, 2023

Girne Municipality Turkish Classical Music Ensemble organizes a concert within the scope of the Second Spring Program for the ‘Week of the Elderly’. The Girne Municipality Turkish Classical Music Ensemble (TSM) under the direction of Conductor İhsan Gürel is performing a concert on March 20 (tonight) as part of the 18 – 24 March Elderly Week.

The concert, which will be held at Girne American University Spectrum Hall, consists of compositions by Turkish composer and vocalist Arif Sami Toker.

According to the statement made by the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch, it was announced that the entire public is invited to the concert, which will start at 20:00 on Monday, 20 March.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

