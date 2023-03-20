President Tatar: “ TRNC’s attendance at OTS Summit is very meaningful”

President Ersin Tatar made a statement to the Anadolu News Agency (AA) correspondent regarding the Extraordinary summit of leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and said that attending the summit was an important milestone in Turkish Cypriots’ struggle for freedom and independence.

“Participating in such an international organization with our constitutional name, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, for the first time together with other presidents, delivering a speech, having our photos taken in front of our flags with other presidents is very meaningful and valuable for us” President Tatar added.

Addressing the summit, Tatar called on OTC members to help TRNC take the place it deserves in the international community and urged them to take concrete steps against the isolation of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

