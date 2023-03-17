‘Interior Design’ Associate Degree Program Started at ARUCAD

The Department of Interior Design has initiated a 2-year associate degree program at Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD). Candidates who want to study will be able to start the associate degree course in the 2023-2024 Academic Year.

The Department of Interior Design associate degree program was designed in cooperation with the Furniture Manufacturers Association (MSD) in order to increase employment in the furniture sector in Northern Cyprus. According to the protocol signed between ARUCAD and MSD in October 2022. It is planned to provide education scholarships for qualifying students studying in the Interior Design Department and to provide job guarantees at the workplaces affiliated with MSD to the graduates of the department. Department students will also be able to do internships as part of the curriculum at institutions that are members of MSD.

The Department of Interior Design, which integrates art and technology with technical drawings, aims to train students as individuals who can respond to the wishes and needs of the consumer with original designs, know the material and have learned the basic principles of design.

ARUCAD Interior Design Department has started accepting students to start education in the 2023-2024 Academic Year.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

