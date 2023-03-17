FM Ertuğruloğlu Attended the OTS Meeting in Ankara

TRNC Foreign Minister, Tahsin, Ertuğruloğlu,went to Ankara to attend the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) and the Extraordinary Summit of the OTS hosted by the Republic of Türkiye.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu was guest of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, and attended the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers and the Extraordinary Summit of the OTS with the theme of ‘Disaster-Emergency Management and Humanitarian Assistance’ on 16 March 2023.

Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the TRNC also attended the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting of the OTS.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was admitted to the OTS as an Observer Member State with its constitutional name at the 9th OTS Summit Meeting held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on 11th November 2022.

