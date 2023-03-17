Girne Municipality Theater Studio opens on World Theater Day

The curtains will open with ‘Diary of a Madman’ on stage on March 27th in the Girne Municipality Chamber Theater.

The play, which will take to the stage on Monday, March 27, will be performed starting at 20:30 pm.

According to the information given by the Girne Municipality Department of Culture and Arts, it was stated that the play will be staged free of charge and open to the public and those who want to watch the play should make a reservation on 0392 650 01 00 or 0533 849 89 47.

Written by Nikolay Gogol, the play, which is performed by one person and in one act, is directed by Ismihan Yorgancı; with Ömer Dündar acting. Ufuk Aydoğan is the Music Director of the play, and with İkra Yalçın on piano. Mehmet Saygıer is the Lighting Designer and Cem Taşlıovalı is the Stage Set Designer.

THE THEME OF THE PLAY.

When an ordinary civil servant’s platonic love, of a bourgeois girl, learns that she loves a nobleman, his dreams are shattered, and he sees himself as a noble gentleman, and he goes crazy and finds himself in a mental hospital as the King of Spain…

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

