TRNC President Tatar Meets With Ömüraliyev

March 15, 2023

President Ersin Tatar yesterday met the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Ambassador Kubanıçbek Ömüraliyev.  In his statement to BRT and TAK reporters following the meeting, Tatar recalled that the TRNC was accepted as an observer member with its constitutional name at the Organisation of Turkic States Summit held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in November, and he noted that the government has undertaken various activities since then to improve relations.

Announcing that he will attend the Extraordinary Summit of the OTS, to be held in Ankara on Thursday (16/03/2023), Tatar stated that he met with OTS Secretary General, Kubanıçbek Ömüraliyev,  to discuss the preparations being made ahead of the Summit, for bilateral meetings and other activities.  He conveyed his request to meet again.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office 

