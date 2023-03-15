Tatar Attends 26th Eurasian Economic Summit

March 15, 2023

President Ersin Tatar attended the opening event of the 26th Eurasian Economic Summit organized by the Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation of Türkiye.  At the event, which took place at the İstanbul Wow Hotel Congress Centre, Tatar met with representatives of various countries including the President of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Marinko Cavara and Azerbaijan Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

