Sunday Jazz Breakfast at ‘The Soulist’ on 12 March 2023

Featuring Melisa and Erdoğan Jazz Duo….

By Heidi Trautmann….

The earthquake had left us all in shock and last month’s Jazz Breakfast and all concerts, all cultural activities had been cancelled. I myself am still having nightmares after our high-rise building had been shaking badly for two minutes. We still do mourn the victims, however, I think it is important to return to normal routine and as far as I could see, it did us all good to return to normal.

The Soulist team has spoilt us again with a fantastic breakfast buffet; it looked like a family reunion this past Sunday and we all went around to exchange news.

New for me were the young musicians who climbed the stage while we were getting our food, ‘Melisa and Erdoğan Jazz Duo’, guitar and vocal, but I heard they have been performing on evenings for a different audience.

The musical programme was basically the same as on other Jazz Sundays but we had a different interpretation with the young guitarist Erdogan and the singer Melisa. They were both doing very well and they were applauded after their solos. The guitar was very good, and I thought that Melisa’s voice is well-suited for Bossa Nova. The tuning down of the volume was a good move considering the small place.

I hope to see you all again at the next The Soulist Jazz Breakfast….

