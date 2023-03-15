VITAL WIN FOR VALDİLİ

By Richard Beale…

Valdili got themselves back into the promotion play-off place with a vital win to enable them to climb to second place in the League behind runaway leaders Çanakkale.

Results: KAPLICA KARADENIZ 61 SK 0 VALDİLİ TÇBSK 3

Saturday, March 11: Iktisatbank BTM League 1 Red Group : Kaplica Emre Genç Stadium.

A good size crowd on a lovely sunny morning in Kaplıca was a perfect setting for this important clash between these two promotion play-off teams.

The first half was largely uneventful with most of the play being compacted into the middle of the park, though Kaplıca created the most chances as their midfielders Kaan and Eray were slightly getting the upper hand over their counterparts. Valdili a more experienced team than Kaplıca were working hard as a team, eagerly urged on by their travelling supporters,.

For Kaplıca in the first half, Kaan hit a free kick narrowly over the Valdili bar and the ex-Esentepe player was involved again playing a 1-2 which resulted in Aziz having his cross-shot pushed over the bar by goalkeeper ilhan.

In the 38th minute, a Deniz cross was just headed wide of the left-hand post by Reşat.

For Valdili the nearest they came to scoring was from a free kick that was sliced goal wards by Kaplıca defender Aziz, where it was scrambled away.

HALF-TIME SCORE : 0-0

Valdili shocked Kaplıca by taking the lead in the 47th minute with a bizarre goal, a free kick way out just inside the Kaplica half, which seemed to present no danger, with defender Sertaç Avşar appearing to be ushering the ball back to his goalkeeper Kurşat, it took a slight deflection and either the ball hit a bad bounce or was spinning wickedly it completely wrong-footed the Kaplıca goalkeeper. 0-1

Kurşat made amends in the 53rd minute saving his side with a good save from Şaban in the 53rd minute.

Despite Kaan and Eray working hard in midfield, Kaplıca forwards İbrahim and Deniz were getting little joy out of the Valdili defence, where their blond or it could be grey hair central defender Hasan Aktaş was winning everything.

Valdili looked a well-set-up side, with their bench encouraging their team’s efforts at every opportunity. The Valdili defence was rock solid led by Hasan, and backed up by Captain Ali Gürtaç”, Haci Durdu Özer and Taner Ateş.

In the 70th minute, an Ekrem cross was met at the far post by Reşat, whose volley brought a good save from the Valdili goalkeeper İlhan.

Kaplıca brought Yusuf normally a centre half in the minutes, pushing him up front to give some height to their attack.

Valdili increased their lead in the 76th minute when UĞUR ALPARSLAN flicked home a Taner free kick. 0-2

Valdili player Coach Ali Imam age 39, and having more clubs than Tiger Woods, brought himself on in the minutes, where his experience was quickly shown in evidence.

In the 78th minute İlhan made a brilliant flying save to push away a Batuhan header from a Kaan corner and you could sense this would not be Kaplıca’s day.

With 6 minutes of injury time being played in the 94 minute Valdili broke away with EMRAH ZAGHLOUL beating a couple of players to finish clinically and start wild celebrations amongst the Valdilifollowers.

FULL-TIME SCORE : 0-3

KAPLICA “Man of the Match” – ERAY GENÇ – worked hard and tried his best.

VALDİLİ “Man of the Match – HASAN AKTAŞ —-dominant and rock solid defender.

Like this: Like Loading...