Remembering Dave Dutch Lavender at SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Cafe

March 13, 2023

Readers mail….
By Susie L Ford….

It was a beautiful tribute night for Dave Dutch Lavender at SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Cafe, Esentepe on the 11th of March 2023. 

There were lots of memories, smiles, laughter, and tears.  We were singing quite a few of Dave’s favourite songs including those by The Beatles, Josh Turner, Mel Haggard, Alan Jackson, Cliff Richard, Eagles and so many many more.  We also played a photo slide show with all the lovely memories we have of Dave. 

This will be sent to his family and put online so thank you all for joining us on such a special night and thank you Hati for letting us host this special event at your café and for the lovely food and service.

Rest in peace, our dear friend Dutch 

Susie Q  &  Martin   Xxxxx

 

