RCKC Celebrated International Womens Day with Guzelyurt Vocational School

March 10, 2023

Introduction by Chris Elliott….

It’s good to see that the Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan have been busy with another event since I last met them and their President Ayten Kiani Benoit sent some wonderful photos of a recent event and this is what she had to say:

CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY

“Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan celebrates women in all their roles, women are the pillars of society and we wish to honour and celebrate all Women.

Our club’s contribution towards the needs of Guzelyurt Vocational Schools Hairdressing and Beauty Department will be used for the training of young women who have chosen hairdressing and beauty as their vocation.”

