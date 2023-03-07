Kaplıca Throw Away The Points

By Richard Beale.,.

Kaplıca 3-0 up after 51 minutes and were looking comfortable to securing all 3 points to maintain their pursuit of leaders Çanakkale when Akova suddenly woke up and started a startling comeback in the final 30 minutes to grab a point.

Result : GERMAN GOLD AKOVA VUDA 3 KAPLICA KARADENIZ 61 SK 3

Saturday, March 5: İktisatbank BTM League 1 Red Group: Akova Eray Vudalı Stadium.

A 10-30am kick-off, a beautiful warm spring sunny morning, 6 goals a greatly entertaining match what more can you ask for.

Kaplıca will be kicking themselves for throwing away 2 points, the match was won, instead, they ended the match in disarray and could have easily lost it in the end. Full marks to Akova 3-0 down on a warm morning it would have been easier to throw in the towel, instead they staged a remarkable comeback. Both Coaches went through the full range of emotions as their teams took them on a roller coaster ride.

Kaplıca fielded their recent new signing Kağan Görneçeli from Esentepe, goalkeeper Kurşat Çil and central defender Yusu Karazızf. On paper these added to the already talented players they have Ogün, Ekrem, Deniz and Eray, Kaplıca should be beating teams like Akova who are scrapping for survival.

Kaan who has fallen out of favour at Esentepe, was playing in his much-preferred position in central midfield and was soon prominent in orchestrating his team’s moves.

Despite going into the break 2-0 up, it was Kaplıca goalkeeper Kurşat who made two crucial saves to prevent Akova from opening up their account.

Kaplıca were frustrated in the first half falling foul many times to Akova’s offside trap.

Akova’s left winger Hakan Bulut was the best player on show, showing good skills, and was often behind his team’s attacks. Kaplıca right back Serkan was having a tremendous tussle with Hakan, but the full-back stuck to his task well, no quarter given, no quarter taken.

After Kaplıca made it 3-0 after 51 minutes, their coach made a couple of substitutions, tactical and I believe this led to Akova’s revival. Eray Genç, Kaplıca’s young tall midfielder was replaced and I think they missed his energy in midfield, in the heat and with Kaan’s first-half dominance weakening, Kaplıca midfielder’s was forced deep. Akova now had the upper hand and this led to them dominating the final 30 minutes.

Kaplıca’s tactics were too predictable, looking for the long ball for Ibrahim Çelik to feed upon.

All in all the 60-70 spectators at the match were given great entertainment by the two teams.

KAĞAN corner somehow is deflected into the net. Despite a brave effort to save the ball İBRAHİM ÇELİK shot is deflected in off goalkeeper HÜSEYİN MOLLA. EKREM AKTAŞ scores Kaplıca 3rd goal

GOALS:

11 mins: A corner taken from the left by KAĞAN GÖRNEÇLİ, somehow went into the net at the near post where defender Seven and goalkeeper Hüseyin made a hash of clearing the ball. 0-1

45 +4 mins: In 6 minutes of first half injury time, Kağan was involved again putting a superb through ball to İBRAHiM ÇELçK who despite a brave dive at his feet by the Akova goalkeeper Hüseyin the ball deflected into the net of the goalkeeper’s body. 0-2

51 mins: Eray started the move with a defense-splitting pass, finding Ibrahim who swept the ball out to EKREM AKTAŞ to shoot past Hüseyin 0-3

56 mins: Akova pulled a goal back when a Mehmet Can corner was met at the far post by UĞURCAN KARŞILI whose shot took a deflection off defender Batuhan then deceiving Kurşat. 1-3

73 mins: The first goal gave Akova heart, and the second goal gave them hope. This came from another Mehmet Can corner which was again met at the far post by UMİT ÖZDEMİR. 2-3

89 mins: They left late but Akova equalised when a cross from the left was swept home by YUNUS ÇILDAN, to send the Akova Coaches, players, and supporters into raptures and Kaplıca heartbroken.

