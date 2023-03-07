ARUCAD Students 2023 Fall Term Exhibition Opened 

The 2023 Fall Semester Exhibition of students of Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) was shown to art lovers at the Ateliers Building on Tuesday, February 28. The exhibition includes works designed by students during the courses they attend during the fall semester, from all fields of the University, including painting, sculpture, glass, ceramics, photography, graphic design, architecture, industrial design, interior architecture and environmental design.

There are many works from different disciplines in the exhibition, which was organized to encourage the creativity of the students and to ensure that the works prepared during the semester were publicly exhibited. Student exhibitions are traditionally held at the end of each semester.

The exhibition can be visited between 08:30 and 20:00 at ARUCAD Workshops Building by the Girne New Harbour Roundabout.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

