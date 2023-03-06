Novabank Is Now Even Stronger With Cardplus Privileges

Readers mail….

From Novabank….

Novabank which, in a short period of time, has taken its place among the most trusted banks in Northern Cyprus, will now offer Cardplus privileges to its customers. Novabank is the newest member of the Cardplus brand. Cardplus Chairma, Taştan Altuner, and Partner Bank General Managers, Cardplus General Manager, Mine Tokay, and Deputy General Manager, Devrim Sarı, Novabank Chairman, Mehmet Boyacı, Board Member, Necati Günkan, General Manager, Bülent Berkay, Deputy General Managers, Cem Savoğlu and Zeynep Pehlivan, and Card Operations Unit Manager, Feriha Sonbaş, attended the signing ceremony.

Novabank’s existing card and member merchant portfolio will be included in all ATMs of Cardplus and its POS network in 11,000 workplaces, mobile and internet applications and all the facilities and privileges they offer. While the Bank will add strength to the Cardplus brand with its strong customer network, it will take an important step to accelerate its technological transformation. With this step, service quality and customer satisfaction will be further increased.

The cooperation of Novabank, a domestic bank, which is developing and growing day by day, and Cardplus, which is also a domestic and strong organisation, will make a significant contribution to the development of banking and payment systems in our country.

Source (Turkish): NovaBank

Like this: Like Loading...