Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 4/5 March
By Richard Beale….
This weekend the AKSA League is in the 19th week of the season and the BTM League enters its 11th week.
I have chosen matches in possible ex-pat locations, with matches marked **** of what I think are games that are the “pick of the weekend”.
ALL KİCK OFFS at 2-00 pm, unless stated.
SL = Super League, L1 =League 1, BTM = BTM League 1
|Sat Mar 4
|Mağusa Türk Gücü
|SL
|Gönyeli SK
|Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium
|Sat Mar 4
|Göçmenköy İYSK
|SL
|Yonpaş Dumpulınar
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sat Mar 4
|Turk Ocak
|SL
|Küçük Kaymaklı****
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium.
|Sat Mar 4
|Binatlı YSK
|L1
|Düzkaya KOSK
|Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
|Sat Mar 4
|Miracle Karşıyaka
|L1
|İncirli SK
|Karşıyaka Şengül Törehan Stadium
|Sat Mar 4
|German Gold Akova Vurdu
|BTM
|Kaplıca Karadeniz 61
|Akova Eray Vudalı Stadium ko 10-30 am
|Sat Mar 4
|Geçitkale GSK
|BTM
|Mehmetçik TÇBSK
|Geçitkale Stadium ko 10-30 am
|Sun Mar 5
|Yenicamı AK
|SL
|Lefke TSK
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sun Mar 5
|Merit Alsancak Yeşilova
|SL
|Çetinkaya TSK****
|Alsancak Mustafa Hidayet Çağlar Stadium
|Sun Mar 5
|Esentepe KKSK
|L1
|Maraş GSK****
|Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium
|Sun Mar 5
|Girne Halk Evi
|L1
|Baf Ülkü Yurdu****
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium.
|Sun Mar 5
|Ozanköy SK
|L1
|Bostanci Bağcıl****
|Mustafa Özkayım Stadium ko 10-30 am