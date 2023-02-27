Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 4/5 March

By Richard Beale….

This weekend the AKSA League is in the 19th week of the season and the BTM League enters its 11th week.

I have chosen matches in possible ex-pat locations, with matches marked **** of what I think are games that are the “pick of the weekend”.

ALL KİCK OFFS at 2-00 pm, unless stated.

SL = Super League, L1 =League 1, BTM = BTM League 1

Sat Mar 4 Mağusa Türk Gücü SL Gönyeli SK Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium Sat Mar 4 Göçmenköy İYSK SL Yonpaş Dumpulınar Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sat Mar 4 Turk Ocak SL Küçük Kaymaklı **** Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium. Sat Mar 4 Binatlı YSK L1 Düzkaya KOSK Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium Sat Mar 4 Miracle Karşıyaka L1 İncirli SK Karşıyaka Şengül Törehan Stadium Sat Mar 4 German Gold Akova Vurdu BTM Kaplıca Karadeniz 61 Akova Eray Vudalı Stadium ko 10-30 am Sat Mar 4 Geçitkale GSK BTM Mehmetçik TÇBSK Geçitkale Stadium ko 10-30 am Sun Mar 5 Yenicamı AK SL Lefke TSK Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sun Mar 5 Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SL Çetinkaya TSK **** Alsancak Mustafa Hidayet Çağlar Stadium Sun Mar 5 Esentepe KKSK L1 Maraş GSK **** Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium Sun Mar 5 Girne Halk Evi L1 Baf Ülkü Yurdu **** Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium. Sun Mar 5 Ozanköy SK L1 Bostanci Bağcı l**** Mustafa Özkayım Stadium ko 10-30 am

Like this: Like Loading...