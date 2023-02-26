TFR continue ongoing support to Turkey Earthquake Disaster Fund

February 26, 2023

It was good to receive news from Ralph Kratzer of The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR) that they sent by newsletter to their members about their ongoing support to Turkey through the TFR Earthquake Disaster Fund.

“Dear Members,

Thank you for your continued support towards the TFR Earthquake Disaster Fund.

Monies from last week brought our total contribution to an astounding 34.042TL… Many thanks to our secretary CAROLINE HOUGHTON  who once again drove around Girne purchasing yet more blankets, baby nappies and milk plus gas heaters… she then delivered them to the Girne Beledyesi (as she did last week )… from there they will be transported to Turkey to aid the earthquake victims.

I also managed to visit SEABREEZE at KÜCÜK ERENKOY last Tuesday along with Committee member “Brad” Bradley… a large group is forming there, with many new German members, plus new people deciding to make the TRNC their permanent home.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Don’t forget that our Secretary CAROLINE HOUGHTON sacrifices her Friday afternoons to help people with their residency issues… please be aware that CAROLINE HOUGHTON is the only authorized person by the TFR Committee to give this advice to the TFR members at the BLUESONG in Lapta on Fridays 2-4 p.m. and at SULTAN´s in Catalköy on Wednesdays 2-4 p.m.

Reimbursement of expenses (like fuel, telephone, Internet costs etc.): For a FIRST-TIME RESIDENCY registration 200TL… This includes full backup through to completion… including trips to the ministry if needed.

For a RENEWAL OF RESIDENCY… 100TL. All advice on other various issues is FREE… Our system works by taking a  ticket from our treasurer SANDY ORAM and waiting your turn.

Regards

Pam “

