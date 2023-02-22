BRS donate aid to Turkiye Disaster Relief

February 22, 2023

Introduction by Chris Elliott….

Seeing the desperate call for aid relief for Turkiye and having made my own donation recently to Girne Municipality, I was pleased to see that the British Residents’ Society also made a considerable contribution of important items as they mentioned in their recent member’s newsletter as shown under.  

BRS Donation to Turkiye Disaster Relief

Having taken advice from our medical providers, we decided to donate some medical supplies to the disaster relief which are now urgently required in Turkiye.

These items included wheelchairs, portable toilets, wet wipes, wet towels, nebulisers, thermometers, and BP monitors. The items were taken with other donations on Monday by a team of Arucad staff who had organised to hand them directly to the Turkish embassy in Lefkosa for distribution in Turkiye. 

Our medical donation was accepted by the Turkish embassy on Monday 20th February and sent straight to the mainland.

BRS reps Julian Mawdesley and Lucy Turner helped package the items into boxes assisted by our regular helper, Joseph.

