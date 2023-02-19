Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 25/26/27 February
By Richard Beale….
The local TRNC Football Leagues had been suspended out of respect for the people who have lost their lives in the Turkey/Syria earthquake tragedy and next weekend the period of mourning is over and football recommences as normal.
I have chosen matches in possible ex-pat locations, with matches marked **** of what I think are games that are the “pick of the weekend”.
ALL KİCK OFFS are at 2-00 pm unless stated.
SL = Super League, L1 =League 1, BTM = BTM League 1
|Sat Feb 25
|CB Gençlik Gücü
|SL
|Türk Ocak
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sat Feb 25
|Yeniboğaziçi DSK
|L1
|Yenierenköy TSK
|Yeniboğaziçi Osman Ergün Stadium
|Sat Feb 25
|Yalova SK
|L1
|Esentepe KKSK ****
|Bostancı Tahsin Mertekçi Stadium
|Sat Feb 25
|Baf Ülkü Yurdu
|L1
|Mormeneşke GBSK
|Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
|Sat Feb 25
|Mehmetçik TÇBSK
|BTM
|1461 İskele Trabzonspor
|Mehmetçik Stadium ko 10-30 am
|Sat Feb 25
|Kaplıca Karadeniz 61 SK
|BTM
|Pile TSK
|Kaplıca Emre Genç Stadium ko 10-30 am
|Sat Feb 25
|Çanakkale TSK
|BTM
|Geçitkale GSK ****
|Famağusta Muharrem Döveç Stad ko 10-30 am
|Sat Feb 25
|Tatlısu HOBSK
|BTM
|Miracle Demirhan
|Beylerbeyi Dr Ali Özsoy Stadium ko 10-30am
|Sun Feb 26
|Küçük Kaymaklı TSK
|SL
|Merit Alsancak Yeşilova ****
|Lefkoşa Hüseyin Ruso Stadium
|Sun Feb 26
|Yonpaş Dumplunar
|SL
|Mesarya SK ****
|Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium
|Sun Feb 26
|Lapta TBSK
|L1
|Yılmazköy SK
|Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium
|Sun Feb 26
|Maraş GSK
|L1
|Miracle Karşıyaka ****
|Famağusta Maraş Necip Halil Kartal Stadium
|Sun Feb 26
|Pera L. Gençler Birliği SK
|L1
|Binatlı YSK
|İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium
|Sun Feb 26
|Karaoğlanoğlu SK
|BTM
|Dikmen Güçü
|Orhan Dural Stadium (behind Mountain View Hotel) ko 10-30 am
|Mon Feb 27
|Doğan Türk Birliği
|SL
|Mağusa Türk Gücü ****
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium. ko 6-00pm Floodlight
|Mon Feb 27
|Çentinkaya TSK
|SL
|Yenicamı AK ****
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium ko 6-00pm floodlight