Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 25/26/27 February

February 19, 2023

By Richard Beale….

The local TRNC Football Leagues had been suspended out of respect for the people who have lost their lives in the Turkey/Syria earthquake tragedy and next weekend the period of mourning is over and football recommences as normal.

I have chosen matches in possible ex-pat locations, with matches marked **** of what I think are games that are the “pick of the weekend”.

ALL KİCK OFFS are at 2-00 pm unless stated.

SL = Super League, L1 =League 1, BTM = BTM League 1

Sat Feb 25 CB Gençlik Gücü SL Türk Ocak Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Sat Feb 25 Yeniboğaziçi DSK L1 Yenierenköy TSK Yeniboğaziçi Osman Ergün Stadium
Sat Feb 25 Yalova SK L1 Esentepe KKSK **** Bostancı Tahsin Mertekçi Stadium
Sat Feb 25 Baf Ülkü Yurdu L1 Mormeneşke GBSK Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
Sat Feb 25 Mehmetçik TÇBSK BTM 1461 İskele Trabzonspor Mehmetçik Stadium ko 10-30 am
Sat Feb 25 Kaplıca Karadeniz 61 SK BTM Pile TSK Kaplıca Emre Genç Stadium ko 10-30 am
Sat Feb 25 Çanakkale TSK BTM Geçitkale GSK **** Famağusta Muharrem Döveç Stad ko 10-30 am
Sat Feb 25 Tatlısu HOBSK BTM Miracle Demirhan Beylerbeyi Dr Ali Özsoy Stadium ko 10-30am
Sun Feb 26 Küçük Kaymaklı TSK SL Merit Alsancak Yeşilova **** Lefkoşa Hüseyin Ruso Stadium
Sun Feb 26 Yonpaş Dumplunar SL Mesarya SK **** Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium
Sun Feb 26 Lapta TBSK L1 Yılmazköy SK Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium
Sun Feb 26 Maraş GSK L1 Miracle Karşıyaka **** Famağusta Maraş Necip Halil Kartal Stadium
Sun Feb 26 Pera L. Gençler Birliği SK L1 Binatlı YSK İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium
Sun Feb 26 Karaoğlanoğlu SK BTM Dikmen Güçü Orhan Dural Stadium (behind Mountain View Hotel) ko 10-30 am
Mon Feb 27 Doğan Türk Birliği SL Mağusa Türk Gücü **** Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium. ko 6-00pm Floodlight
Mon Feb 27 Çentinkaya TSK SL Yenicamı AK **** Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium ko 6-00pm floodlight

 

 

