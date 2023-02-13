BRS talk to CyprusScene about the UK Government lobbying campaign

Hello, my friends my name is Chris Elliott and I would like to welcome you to this latest CyprusScene review where we are talking to members of the British Residents’ Society in The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) about their lobbying campaign to ask registered UK citizens to write to their UK MP or the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office demanding that the unfair treatment on all people living in or visiting Northern Cyprus is lifted.

Welcome, BRS President Peter Wilkins and Hakan Redif to CyprusScene, and please can you remind everyone why you are lobbying the UK Government.

Note: This interview was recorded just before the dreadful earthquake that affected Turkiye and Syria and CyprusScene would like to offer their condolences to the many people and families who have lost loved ones and friends as a result of this dreadful happening.

To hear more from our further news and reviews channel, please play the video below and to see more videos about this issue click here and click here



As we have been making these video reviews we looked back at our YouTube video channel and were surprised and delighted at the high level of plays many of them had received so we published a review article to help promote “Chris Elliott brings CyprusScene videos” channel on YouTube to grow our viewers and subscribers.

To subscribe to see more videos please click here

Like this: Like Loading...