February 9, 2023

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Lifelong Learning Center announced that the 2023 Winter – Spring Term Courses will begin shortly.  A total of seven different courses will start on dates from  26 February, 27 February and 1 March. According to the information given by the Branch, the courses are variously for 3-months or indefinite periods.  Fees will range from 150TL to 500TL per month.

The study courses for adults are  “computer technology”, “cross stitch sewing”, “koza-patchwork”, “basic Greek” and “photography” . “English” courses are organized at primary school 1st grade level and “Turkish” courses are organized for the 7-11 age group.

More information about these courses can be obtained by email at socialisler@girnebelediyesi.com or by telephone at calling 0542 880 2117 or 0392 650 01 00 or, in person, at the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Girne Primary School Painting Contest (Action on Rubbish) Results

Girne Primary School Painting Contest (Action on Rubbish) Results

February 8, 2023
Christmas Swim at Lords Palace was a Great Success

Christmas Swim at Lords Palace was a Great Success

February 2, 2023

You may have missed

Girne Municipality Offers Seven New Courses! 

Girne Municipality Offers Seven New Courses! 

February 9, 2023
ESENTEPE BLOW “BAF” DOWN THE PLUGHOLE!

ESENTEPE BLOW “BAF” DOWN THE PLUGHOLE!

February 9, 2023
BRS News: DISASTER RELIEF FOR TURKEY

BRS News: DISASTER RELIEF FOR TURKEY

February 9, 2023
BAD ‘BAF” DAY FOR ESENTEPE YOUNGSTERS

BAD ‘BAF” DAY FOR ESENTEPE YOUNGSTERS

February 9, 2023
Girne Primary School Painting Contest (Action on Rubbish) Results

Girne Primary School Painting Contest (Action on Rubbish) Results

February 8, 2023
“Second Spring” Home Care Service Powers Onwards

“Second Spring” Home Care Service Powers Onwards

February 7, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: