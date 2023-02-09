Girne Municipality Offers Seven New Courses! 

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Lifelong Learning Center announced that the 2023 Winter – Spring Term Courses will begin shortly. A total of seven different courses will start on dates from 26 February, 27 February and 1 March. According to the information given by the Branch, the courses are variously for 3-months or indefinite periods. Fees will range from 150TL to 500TL per month.

The study courses for adults are “computer technology”, “cross stitch sewing”, “koza-patchwork”, “basic Greek” and “photography” . “English” courses are organized at primary school 1st grade level and “Turkish” courses are organized for the 7-11 age group.

More information about these courses can be obtained by email at socialisler@girnebelediyesi.com or by telephone at calling 0542 880 2117 or 0392 650 01 00 or, in person, at the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality.

