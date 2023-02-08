Girne Primary School Painting Contest (Action on Rubbish) Results

The award ceremony and exhibition opening were held for the painting competition, for primary school students within the borders of Girne Municipality, themed “Principles of Waste Reduction, Reuse and Recycling”. The competition was part of the “Transfer Station and Improved Waste Management Project” Awareness Campaign financed as part of the Community Development by the European Union.

219 works from 7 schools were evaluated for the painting competition by the jury of Şenol Özdevrim (painter – lecturer), Özlem Ekinci (painter – lecturer) and Kemal Behcet Caymaz (painter – teacher – writer). Following the jury’s evaluation made on 17 November 2022 at the Girne Municipality New Service Building Commission Room, the students listed below received their awards at the award ceremony held on 28 January 2023 at the Girne Municipality Art Gallery.

Category 1 Primary School 1.2.3. Classes:

Competition Winner: Yağmur Aydın – Doğa International College /2 A (Bicycle Award) Competition

Runner-up: Damelya Syzdykova – Doğa International College / 3 D (Wristwatch Award)

3rd Place in the Competition: Ayla Fadıl – Doğa International College / 2 A 500 TL (Stationery Voucher Award) Girne

Municipality Special Award: Karen Yaman Dr. Suat Günsel Primary School 2/D Painting – Art Material Award

Category 2 Primary School 4th and 5th Grades:

Competition Winner: Milana Salieva – English School of Kyrenia / 4 P (Cycling Award)

Competition Runner-up: Sümeyye Can – 23 Nisan Primary School / 4 White (Wristwatch Award)

Third Place of the Competition: Saadia Ahmet – Şht Hasan Cafer Primary School 5/C (500 TL Stationery Check) Kyrenia

Municipality Special Award: Sergei Lukianov won the English School Of Girne Painting and Art Material Award.

According to the results of the jury evaluation meeting, the works of 51 students were found worth exhibiting. A desktop calendar consisting of 51 students’ works was distributed to all participants on the day of the event. The exhibition can be visited at Girne Municipality Art Gallery until February 3, 2023.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...