“Second Spring” Home Care Service Powers Onwards

The “Second Spring” Program, conducted under the management of Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch, continues without slowing down. The Social Affairs Branch announced that visits to citizens aged 65 and over continue within the scope of the program, during which blood sugar and blood pressure measurements are made for the elderly.

The Social Affairs Branch stated that those who have first-degree relatives aged 65 and over may benefit from the services of the Second Spring Program; It was noted that they could apply through the e-mail address socialisler@girnebelediyesi.com or by calling 0542 880 2117 or 0392 650 01 00.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...