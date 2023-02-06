Girne Appeal For Turkey Earthquake Victims

February 6, 2023

Hundreds of citizens responded to the Girne Municipality’s call for help. 

After the earthquakes that occurred in Turkey this morning, Monday 6th February 2023, which caused great destruction, many people have supported Girne Municipality’s call for help. Since this morning hundreds of citizens have delivered aid packages to Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch. 

The donations requested by the Prime Ministry will be collected at the Nicosia Atatürk Sports Hall and sent to the Republic of Turkey to be delivered to the needy areas.   Girne Municipality announced that people who want to help can apply to Girne Municipality until 24:00, midnight, today and on the following days. It was also noted that individuals who want to get information can contact the ALO 185 Helpline or the phone number 0533 870 20 10. 

Materials Needed 

Blankets, fleece, tents, sleeping bags, flashlights and all kinds of other tools and equipment that can be used for lighting, canned food, stove in tent, sleeping bag (child), space blanket, pocket warmer, synthetic underwear (baby / child), gloves (winter) (baby/child), fleece blanket, fleece interlayer winter boots (kids)…

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

