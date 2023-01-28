Susie’s Quiz results for 26th January at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,



Our first Quiz back at the Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe on Thursday 26th January 2023 was brilliant with so many friends joining us for the first quiz of the year.

Web had a terrific night with a great atmosphere and the theme was wooly jumpers, hats, One zee and pjs!!! Well done to those who wore the attire.

The rounds were, Easy 5, Multiple choice, Tabletop, Music round, Dang er zone, Letter round which this week was cheek stuff, Bump and EBP which stands for extra bonus points!

The results were:

1st Dunne N Dusted

2nd The Shebells

3rd Here’s Johnny

4th Fork Handles

5th S, G & R

And The Famous Lemon went to The Lemons

Thank you to Ai Raza and his team for welcoming us back to Diiva and looking after us so well and thank you also to Katie Bell and Graham Loftus for their much needed help which was really appreciated

See you all next week for another fun night of entertainment.

Susie Q Xxx….

2nd THE SHEBELLS 3rd HERES JOHNNY 4th FORK HANDLES 5th S , G AN R THE LEMON LOSERS

Like this: Like Loading...