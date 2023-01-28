Susie’s Quiz results for 26th January at the Diiva Restaurant
Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford …..
Quiz mistress ….
Hello Readers,
Our first Quiz back at the Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe on Thursday 26th January 2023 was brilliant with so many friends joining us for the first quiz of the year.
Web had a terrific night with a great atmosphere and the theme was wooly jumpers, hats, One zee and pjs!!! Well done to those who wore the attire.
The rounds were, Easy 5, Multiple choice, Tabletop, Music round, Danger zone, Letter round which this week was cheek stuff, Bump and EBP which stands for extra bonus points!
The results were:
- 1st Dunne N Dusted
- 2nd The Shebells
- 3rd Here’s Johnny
- 4th Fork Handles
- 5th S, G & R
- And The Famous Lemon went to The Lemons
Thank you to Ai Raza and his team for welcoming us back to Diiva and looking after us so well and thank you also to Katie Bell and Graham Loftus for their much needed help which was really appreciated
See you all next week for another fun night of entertainment.
Susie Q Xxx….