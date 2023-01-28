ARUCAD English Preparatory School Staged A Famous Musical

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) English Preparatory School students, together with their lecturers, staged Joe DiPetro’s world-famous musical ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’.

Adapted from the world-famous playwright Joe DiPietro’s book of the same name and composed by Jimmy Roberts, the comedy musical was performed under the direction of ARUCAD English Preparatory School instructors Daniel Hizar and İnanç Uçaröz. Behiç Anibal composed the music for the piece, which included ARUCAD Preparatory School students Enes Çelik, Eva Railean, Hasan Gündeşli, Meryem Arslan, Semih Arda Örtün, Süeda Can and Tuğana Nefize Bilgin.

The musical, whose decors were prepared by ARUCAD Graffiti Club and music was assisted by the Music Club, won the appreciation of the audience.

When the musical ended Founder of the University Erbil Arkın and Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi gave certificates to those who contributed to the staging of the musical which you can watch below..

Those who want to watch other videos they can reach ARUCAD’s Facebook page by clicking below.

https://www.facebook.com/arkinuniversity/videos

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

Like this: Like Loading...