Ertuğruloğlu: 26th Meeting Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)

January 26, 2023

TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu

TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu visited Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, to attend the 26th Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers which was held on 24 January 2023.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was admitted as an Observer Member Country to the Economic Cooperation Organisation in 2012 and since then, besides actively participating in the meetings, events and activities of the organisation, TRNC hosts some ECO events under the coordination of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs at times.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu was also expected to attend the Ministerial Meeting and hold bilateral meetings with the Foreign Ministers of some brother countries.

Source: TRNC Public Informatio9n Office

