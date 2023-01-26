Kaplica Storm Back in Contention

By Richard Beale….

Kaplıca promotion hopes are now back on track after this convincing win over Mehmetçik, leaving them in 2nd place, 2 points behind leaders Çanakkale. Next Saturday these two teams meet in Famağusta.

Results: KAPLICA KARDENIZ 61 5 METHMETÇİK TÇBSK 1

Sunday January 22 : İktisatbank BTM League 1 Red Group : Kaplıca Emre Genç Stadium.

This was a “must win” match for both teams, for Kaplıca after their defeat at Türkmenköy last week they needed the 3 points to keep up their promotion challenge. For Mehmetçik a win was a must as they have slipped down the table and a defeat would cast them adrift from the leading pack.

It was a 10-30 am kick off which I love, in time to be back in Esentepe for a beer just after 1-00 o’clock.

There was a packed Emre Genç Stadium with the majority being the very partisan supporters of Kaplıca., again they made me very welcome.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS :

12 mins : Kaplıca should have opened the scoring, amazing that they did not as from a Ibrahim Çelik low cross from the right, leading goal scorer Deniz Sert had only to tap the ball in but somehow from a few yards out managed to hit the visitors right hand post.

13 mins : It didn’t really matter as the ball was partially cleared Kaplıca Captain EMRE ÇAKIRAL fastened onto the ball and from around 30 yards out let fly with a shot that took a slight deflection to beat goalkeeper Namik. 1-0

36 mins : A second goal for Kaplıca following a Ekrem corner from the left, that “bobbled’ around in the Mehmetçik box a few times, the ball fell to Ekrem Aktaş who spotted İBRAHIM ÇELİK in a shooting position and the striker made no mistake. 2-0.

45 +3 mins : Mehmetçik were given a lifeline with the last kick of the first half when they were awarded a free kick in a very dangerous position just outside the box slightly to the left. Free kick specialist EROL KORKMAZ (who I have seen score a few of these goals) blasted his kick round the wall and past the Kaplıca goalkeeper Yasin.

HALF TIME SCORE : 2-1

Goal number 2 from İBRAHİM ÇELİK beats Namik. And İBRAHİM ÇELİK scores number 3

47 mins : Mehmetçik almost equalised after the break foiled firstly by a brilliant save from Yasin and then the rebound was scrambled off the line by a Kaplıca defender.

53 mins : Likewise in a Kaplıca attack Ekrem Aktaş and Ibrahim set up Reşat, who saw his shot cleared off the line by Arıf.

61 mins : A third and sealing the win goal came after Mehmetçik loss possession following a free kick with Ibrahim stealing the ball finding Emre Aktaş on the right whose low right wing cross was met at the far post by İBRAHIM CELİK, who had continued running into the box, to bundle the ball in. 3-1.

70 mins : Mehmetçik were in total disarray now from another Ekrem corner the ball was partially punched to the edge of the box by keeper Namik to substitute OGÜN DURSUN who blasted home a first time volley. 4-1

75 mins : With Mehmetcik pushing men forward, they were caught by a quick Kaplıca breakaway with İbrahim on the right finding REŞAT GENÇ with his cross to slot home. 5-1

A thoroughly emphatic and deserved win for Kaplica, with iBRAHIM ÇELİK the “Man of the Match”, his speed caused havoc in the Mehmetçik defence and when he plays “with fire in his belly” he is a handful for most defences. Also good performances for Captain EKREM ÇAKIRAL, right midfielder EKREM AKTAŞ and defender AZİZ AKTEPE.

Mehmetcik were outplayed though their Captain MURAT ABUZET tried his hardest to get his team going

