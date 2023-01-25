Girne Turkish Art Music Ensemble Concerts a Success

The Girne Municipality Turkish Classical Music Ensemble (TSM) under the direction of conductor İhsan Gürel held the first of their 25th Anniversary concerts on Sunday night 22nd January 2023. The concert, which lasted approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes, featured Turkish Classical Music works, each more beautiful than the last. Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul was among the audience at the concert, which attracted great interest. The second and last concert series of Turkish composer and sound artist Arif Sami Toker, was held at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre, on 23rd January.

Speaking, Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul said that he believed that culture and art would have a very important role in the development and transformation of Girne. Serdar Tuksal, who will be the Culture and Art Consultant, working together with Aysun Çelik, Head of the Culture and Art Affairs Unit, will spread art more and ensure that it reaches all segments. Şenkul concluded his speech by thanking everyone who contributed to the concert, especially Chief İhsan Gürel.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

