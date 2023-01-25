Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 28/29 January
By Richard Beale….
Its back, though its feels like it never been away and the AKSA Super League and League 1 start after the short winters break. The BTM League 1 is of course still in action.
Again I have chosen matches in possible ex pat locations, with matches marked **** of what I think are games that are the “pick of the weekend”.
ALL KİCK OFFS 2-00pm, unless stated.
SL = Super League, L1 =League 1, BTM = BTM League 1
|Sat Jan 28
|Mağusa Türk Güçü
|SL
|Türk Ocak
|Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium
|Sat Jan 28
|Çetinkaya TSK
|SL
|Göçmenköy İYSK ***
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sat Jan 28
|Küçük Kaymaklı
|SL
|Hamitköy ŞHSK ****
|Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stad.
|Sat Jan 28
|Düzkaya KOSK
|L1
|Mormeneşke GBSK
|Nihat Bağcıer Stadium (behind old Tempo Supermarket)
|Sat Jan 28
|Lapta TBSK
|L1
|Binatlı YSK
|Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium
|Sat Jan 28
|Yeniboğaziçi DSK
|L1
|Pera L. Gençler Birliği SK ****
|Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium
|Sat Jan 28
|Tatlısu HOBSK
|BTM
|Ozanköy SK****
|Beylerbeyi Dr Ali Özsoy Stadium ko 10-30 am
|Sat Jan 28
|Çanakkale TSK
|BTM
|Kaplıca Karadeniz 61****
|Famağusta Muharrem Döveç Stad
|Sun Jan 29
|Mehmetçik TÇBSK
|BTM
|Vadili SK
|Mehmetçik Stadium
|Sun Jan 29
|Karaoğlanoğlu SK
|BTM
|Denizli SK
|Orhan Dural Stadium (behind Mountain View Hotel)
|Sun Jan 29
|Gönyeli SK
|SL
|Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK ****
|Gönyeli Stadium
|Sun Jan 29
|CB Gençlik Gücü
|SL
|Yenicamı AK ****
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sun Jan 29
|Girne Halk Evi
|L1
|Esentepe KKSK ****
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır St.
|Sun Jan 29
|Baf Ülkü Yurdu
|L1
|Miracle Karşıyaka ASK ****
|Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
|Sun Jan 29
|Maraş GSK
|L1
|Yilmazköy SK
|Famağusta Necip Halil Kartal Stadium.