Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 28/29 January

By Richard Beale….

Its back, though its feels like it never been away and the AKSA Super League and League 1 start after the short winters break. The BTM League 1 is of course still in action.

Again I have chosen matches in possible ex pat locations, with matches marked **** of what I think are games that are the “pick of the weekend”.

ALL KİCK OFFS 2-00pm, unless stated.

SL = Super League, L1 =League 1, BTM = BTM League 1

Sat Jan 28 Mağusa Türk Güçü SL Türk Ocak Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium Sat Jan 28 Çetinkaya TSK SL Göçmenköy İYSK *** Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sat Jan 28 Küçük Kaymaklı SL Hamitköy ŞHSK **** Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stad. Sat Jan 28 Düzkaya KOSK L1 Mormeneşke GBSK Nihat Bağcıer Stadium (behind old Tempo Supermarket) Sat Jan 28 Lapta TBSK L1 Binatlı YSK Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium Sat Jan 28 Yeniboğaziçi DSK L1 Pera L. Gençler Birliği SK **** Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium Sat Jan 28 Tatlısu HOBSK BTM Ozanköy SK **** Beylerbeyi Dr Ali Özsoy Stadium ko 10-30 am Sat Jan 28 Çanakkale TSK BTM Kaplıca Karadeniz 61 **** Famağusta Muharrem Döveç Stad Sun Jan 29 Mehmetçik TÇBSK BTM Vadili SK Mehmetçik Stadium Sun Jan 29 Karaoğlanoğlu SK BTM Denizli SK Orhan Dural Stadium (behind Mountain View Hotel) Sun Jan 29 Gönyeli SK SL Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK **** Gönyeli Stadium Sun Jan 29 CB Gençlik Gücü SL Yenicamı AK **** Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sun Jan 29 Girne Halk Evi L1 Esentepe KKSK **** Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır St. Sun Jan 29 Baf Ülkü Yurdu L1 Miracle Karşıyaka ASK **** Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium Sun Jan 29 Maraş GSK L1 Yilmazköy SK Famağusta Necip Halil Kartal Stadium.

Like this: Like Loading...