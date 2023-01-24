January 24, 2023

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford….

We had another busy and fun night at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe for SuMart’s Karaoke on Friday 20th January 2023 with lots of friends joining us to sing their hearts out and have a great night together.

Hati worked her magic again by serving homemade pumpkin soup, various breads,mezes together with chicken shish and salad which was absolutely wonderful and enjoyed by all.

The singing was excellent tonight with everybody enjoying a warm and wonderful atmosphere and many took to the floor and were dancing too.

Thank you all for joining us and you really are Stars of our night’ entertainment.

We so look forward to Friday nights at Hati’s and do please book you place and meal with Hati to avoid disappointment.

See you on Friday next.

Susie Q Xxxx….

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 255 has arrived

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 255 has arrived

January 23, 2023
Controversial Penalty Knocks Esentepe Out of The Cup

Controversial Penalty Knocks Esentepe Out of The Cup

January 22, 2023

You may have missed

SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 20th January 2023

SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 20th January 2023

January 24, 2023
CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 255 has arrived

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 255 has arrived

January 23, 2023
Controversial Penalty Knocks Esentepe Out of The Cup

Controversial Penalty Knocks Esentepe Out of The Cup

January 22, 2023
The Electricity Saga in Northern Cyprus continues!

The Electricity Saga in Northern Cyprus continues!

January 22, 2023
BRS News: Say’s don’t bury your head in the sand!

BRS News: Say’s don’t bury your head in the sand!

January 22, 2023
CyprusScene weekly video review at 18th January: Electricity Cuts

CyprusScene weekly video review at 18th January: Electricity Cuts

January 21, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: