SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 20th January 2023

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford….

We had another busy and fun night at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe for SuMart’s Karaoke on Friday 20th January 2023 with lots of friends joining us to sing their hearts out and have a great night together.

Hati worked her magic again by serving homemade pumpkin soup, various breads,mezes together with chicken shish and salad which was absolutely wonderful and enjoyed by all.

The singing was excellent tonight with everybody enjoying a warm and wonderful atmosphere and many took to the floor and were dancing too.

Thank you all for joining us and you really are Stars of our night’ entertainment.

We so look forward to Friday nights at Hati’s and do please book you place and meal with Hati to avoid disappointment.

See you on Friday next.

Susie Q Xxxx….

