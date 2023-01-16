Rare Edition Of “Don Quixote” In The ARUCAD Library

A rare edition of “Don Quixote”, one of the most important works of Spanish literature, written by Cervantes, one of the pioneers of the contemporary novel, featuring the engravings of Gustave Doré, the world-famous illustration artist, is now held in Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (rare edition

The first edition of Spanish-born poet, novelist and playwright Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, was published in 1605. In the 1860s, the work was brought back to the reader with a special edition by Cassell & Company Limited publishing house which includes 120 full-page wood engravings by Gustave Doré. In the statement made by the ARUCAD Library, it was shared that the work is the only copy of this edition known in the region. “From the information we obtained during the meetings with Dr. Eduardo Urbina, we were informed that this work, which is in our library, is a very rare and special edition. When we look at the library catalogs of Turkey and Northern Cyprus, the ARUCAD library has the only available copy.

Students and visitors can examine the rare artifacts in the glass enclosure, accompanied by librarians.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)



