CyprusScene weekly video review for 11th January 2023

January 14, 2023

Hello, my friends, my name is Chris and I would like to welcome you to our latest CyprusScene review of news and reviews from Northern Cyprus.

Christmas and New year came and went and after all the celebrating life is slowly beginning to return to normal and we are receiving news and reviews contributions again although its slow in arriving which does not help us publish early so we delayed the publication of our online e-newspaper and were able to add 4 more pages to it.

As we have been making these video reviews we looked back at our YouTube video channel and were surprised and delighted at the high level of plays many of them had received so we published a review article to help promote “Chris Elliott brings CyprusScene videos” channel on YouTube to grow our viewers and subscribers.

To hear  further news and reviews please play the video below:

