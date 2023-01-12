TRNC Alevi Cultural Center Girne Branch visit Mayor Murat Şenkul

January 12, 2023

TRNC Alevi Cultural Center Girne Branch members paid a congratulatory visit to Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul and to offer collaboration and mutual support.

Etem Gül, Head of the Girne Branch of the TRNC Alevi Cultural Center, and members of the Board of Directors Cengiz Çelik, Fatma Karaçor, Orhan Esen, Mehmet Utgucu, Dilara Işık Yılmaz, Zelal Çiçek, Tacim Şahin attended the meeting.

Within the scope of the visit, the steps to be taken for Girne were discussed and Mayor Şenkul shared his short and long-term plans with the visitors in order to create a more livable Girne. During the meeting, in which the members of the TRNC Alevi Cultural Center Giren Branch also revealed their expectations from the new Girne Municipality administration, a verbal agreement was made on the steps to be taken for joint action and mutual support.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality

